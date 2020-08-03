IPS officer probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death ‘forcibly quarantined’: Bihar DGP

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Bihar, in Mumbai to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was “forcibly quarantined” by civic authorities, the eastern state’s police chief has alleged.

Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted the charge on Sunday. Vinay Tiwari, heading a Patna Police team which is in Mumbai to investigate an ‘‘abetment to suicide’‘ case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father in Patna, had reached the city earlier in the day.

“IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today,” Pandey tweeted.

“He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon,” he said.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Rajput’s father lodged a police complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and the department registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including abetment to suicide.

Rajput’s father alleged that Chakraborty and her family kept his son away from his family, handled his bank accounts and took away crores of rupees. His FIR mentioned that when she found Rajput’s bank balance was depleting, she left his house on June 8 and took cash, jewellery and his medical reports along with her, and also blocked his mobile number.

Rajput, according to him, had called his sister and told her that Chakraborty had threatened him that she would show the doctors’ receipts to the media and prove he was insane.

Mumbai Police are also probing the death case and have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those from Rajput’s family, his cook and people from the film industry that include filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Aditya Chopra, film critic Rajeev Masand, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Pandey had said earlier that Rajput’s death shouldn’t be turned into a Maharashtra versus Bihar battle amid reports that the police team from Patna is not being helped by the force in Mumbai.

“I am saying a simple thing that one should look at the sentiments of the country’s people. People say that he was a vibrant, enthusiastic and successful young man. They feel there is some kind of mystery if a man who had money and fame hangs himself,” he had said in an interview to a Hindi television news channel on Saturday.

“That mystery must be probed and truth must come out. Why should anyone have any problem with that? Bihar Police have registered an FIR and started a probe,” he added.

He had also urged Chakraborty to join the investigation into the death of Rajput being conducted by Patna Police if she has nothing to hide. The four-member team had reached Mumbai on July 27 and began its probe.