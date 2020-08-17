Sections
Home / India News / IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is next BSF chief, VSK Kaumudi moves as MHA special secretary

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is next BSF chief, VSK Kaumudi moves as MHA special secretary

Rakesh Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer, will hold additional charge of NCB in addition to

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:04 IST

By PTI, Press Trust of India New Delhi

BCAS chief Rakesh Asthana has been appointed as director general of the Border Security Force (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana has been appointed as the chief of the Border Security Force (BSF) and V S K Kaumudi will be Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Asthana is at present working as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) here.

He has been appointed the Director General (DG) of Border Security Force from the date of joining the post and up to July 31, 2021, i.e. date of his superannuation, the order said.

Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer, is also holding additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).Kaumudi, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is presently working as DG, Bureau of Police research and Development (BPR&D).



He has been appointed Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs up to November 30, 2022 i.e. date of his superannuation, the order said.His batchmate from Uttar Pradesh cadre, Md Jawed Akhtar has been appointed the DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guard.

Akhtar will hold the charge of the post for a period upto July 31, 2021 i.e. date of his superannuation, it added.

He is presently working as Special DG, Central Reserve Police Force

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 women sentenced to death by Bihar court for murder of 4-year-old boy
Aug 17, 2020 21:08 IST
RIP Pandit Jasraj: Rekha Bhardwaj, Kailash Kher share condolences
Aug 17, 2020 21:08 IST
‘We emphasise on the quality of service offered because that builds our brand equity’
Aug 17, 2020 21:11 IST
AIIMS doctors to monitor Union Minister Shripad Naik’s Covid treatment in Goa
Aug 17, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.