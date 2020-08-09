Sections
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a twitter account in Hindi

Khamenei has twitter accounts in several languages

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s twitter accounts were also in news last year during anti-government protests in Iran. (VIA REUTERS)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei has opened a Twitter account in Hindi according to a news agency. He has also opened accounts in other languages like Persian, Arabic, Urdu, French, Spanish, Russian and English, it said.

Reports say two tweets have been sent out from this account.

Iran has long and historic ties with India and recently the cooperation between the two countries has been marked by projects such as development of Chabahar port and Chabahar-Zahedan rail link despite US sanctions on business with Iran.

Khamenei’s twitter accounts have been in the news in the past when several Iranian activists demanded a ban on his social media account after the regime shut off internet access in an attempt to clamp down on anti-government protests in 2019 over fuel prices among other things.



In February this year, a group of Republican senators in the US urged Twitter to suspend Khamenei and Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s accounts to comply with US sanction law.

China’s increased cooperation with Iran has also been in news recently with the United States warning that the partnership could destabilise the Middle East.

“China’s entry into Iran will destabilise the Middle East. Iran remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, and to have access to weapons systems and commerce and money flowing from the Chinese Communist Party only compounds that risk for that region,” said US secretary Mike Pompeo.

