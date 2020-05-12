IRCTC special trains: Full list of trains and time-table starting from May 12

A view of New Delhi Railway Station during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Indian Railways has released the list of the 15 passenger trains that will begin plying from the New Delhi railway station from May 12.

Tickets for these trains can only be booked on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (irctc.co.in) or the IRCTC mobile app. Indian Railways has said that counter ticket operations at railway stations will continue to remain shut.

Here is the full list of IRCTC trains from May 12:

• Train from Howrah to New Delhi on May 12. The train will do daily trips. It will stop at Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

• Train from Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi on May 12. The train will do daily trips and stop at Patna Jn, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

• Train from New Delhi to Dibrugarh on May 12. The train will do daily trips and stop at Dimapur, Lumbding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajahar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt Dd Upadhayaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central

• Train from Bengaluru to New Delhi on May 12. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn.

• Train from New Delhi to Bengaluru on May 12. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn.

• Train from Ahmedabad to New Delhi on May 12. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon.

• Train from Mumbai Central to New Delhi on May 12. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota.

• Train from New Delhi to Bilaspur on May 12. The train will do trips on Tuesday and Saturday. It will stop at Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.

• Train from New Delhi to Ranchi on May 13. The train will do trips on Wednesday and Saturday. The train will stop at Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

• Train from New Delhi to Mumbai Central on May 13. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota.

• Train from New Delhi to Ahmedabad on May 13. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon.

• Train from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram on May 13. The train will do trips on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday. It will stop at Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota.

• Train from New Delhi to Jammu Tawi on May 13. It will do daily trips and will stop at Ludhiana.

• Train from New Delhi to Chennai Central on May 13. The train will do trips on Wednesday, Friday. It will stop at Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra.

• Train from New Delhi to Howrah on May 13. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

• Train from New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar on May 13. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

• Train from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on May 13. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

• Train from Dibrugarh to New Delhi on May 14 and will do daily trips. It will stop at Dimapur, Lumbding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajahar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhayaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central

• Train from Jammu Tawi to New Delhi on May 14. It will do daily trips and will stop at Ludhiana.

• Train from Bilaspur to New Delhi on May 14. The train will do trips on Monday, Thursday. It will stop at Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.

• Train from Ranchi to New Delhi on May 14. The train will do trips on Thursday and Sunday. It will stop at Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

• Train from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on May 14. The train will do daily trips. It will stop at Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

• Train from New Delhi to Madgaon on May 15. The train will do trips on Friday and Saturday. It will stop at Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn.

• Train from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi on May 15. The train will do trips on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It will stop at Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota.

• Train from Chennai Central to New Delhi on May 15. The train will do trips on Friday and Sunday. It will stop at Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra.

• Train from Madgaon to New Delhi on May 17. The train will do trips on Monday and Sunday. It will stop at Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn.

• Train from New Delhi to Secunderabad on May 17. The train will do trips on Sunday and will stop at Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.

• Train from Agartala to New Delhi on May 18. The train will do trips on Monday. It will stop at Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

• Train from New Delhi to Agartala on May 20. The train will do trips on Wednesday. It will stop at Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

• Train from Secunderabad to New Delhi on May 20. The train will do trips on Wednesday and will stop at Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.