‘Iron man of India’: Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice president Venkaiah Naidu and many leaders across India paid their tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, remembered as the ‘iron man of India,’ on Tuesday on his death anniversary. Patel was a leader of the Congress party, a lawyer by profession and as the first home minister and deputy prime minister of India, he is credited largely with the unification of the princely states in India after independence from the British.

Here’s a look at his life and how India remembers him:

• Born in Nadiad, Gujarat on October 31, 1875, Patel finished his schooling in his native city in the year 1897, following which he decided to pursue a course in Law.

• He achieved significant success as a defence lawyer and his interest grew in the field and in 1910, he sailed for Britain to continue his studies as a Barrister.

• Upon completion of his studies in Britain, Patel returned to Indian in 1913 and continued practising law in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where he got initiated into the then political system in 1917, as the sanitation commissioner.

• Patel was a prominent presence in all the protests and satyagrahas against the British, during which his association with Mahatma Gandhi began to grow. In his entire political career, Patel accepted the leadership and ways of Gandhi during the independence struggle.

• Patel spearheaded many protests during peak Swarajya or the self-rule movement. He also presided over the 46th session of Congress in 1931.

• Post Independence, Patel was handed the home ministry and also became the first deputy PM of India. His efforts in strengthening the Union by integrating multiple tiny and large princely states earned him the title ‘Iron man of India’ and for which he is remembered till date.

• He also contributed largely to restoring peace and order in regions that were ravaged by communal violence and mass migrations during the India Pakistan partition.

• His birthday on October 31 is celebrated as National Unity day or Ekta Diwas to honour his contributions in unifying India.

• To mark his significance during the independence struggle and his contributions to independent India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018.