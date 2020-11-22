‘Is NCB giving publicity to drug traffickers by arresting people from film industry?’: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that drug addicts should be sent to rehabilitation centres and not jail. (ANI Twitter)

After the arrest of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged consumption of cannabis, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said drug addicts should be sent to rehabilitation centres and not jail.

Malik, who is Maharashtra’s minority development minister asked if the central agency is protecting drug traffickers by giving them publicity by putting people of the film industry behind bars.

“The way NCB is arresting who consume drugs. They are addicts who should be sent to rehab, not jail. NCB’s duty is to track down drug traffickers but no action is being taken against them. Is NCB protecting them by giving publicity, arresting drug addicts especially from film industry?” he asked, according to news agency ANI.

“There is something wrong within the system. They must see from where the drugs are coming. Who were the traffickers and peddlers? There is no action against them,” the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader added.

In the latest raid by NCB in its probe launched into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in Bollywood, officials searched Singh and Limbachiyaa’s office and house on Saturday and recovered 86.5 gram of cannabis, according to reports.

The agency started probing the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June this year.

Actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were also questioned in relation to the case in September. Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late actor and a few others were arrested under various sections of the NDPS act. Rhea Chakraborty is currently out on bail.