Is Tamil Nadu hitting a Covid-19 plateau?

As new infections of Covid-19 dro p across the country, numbers from Tamil Nadu appear to stand out. While the majority of the country saw a mid-September peak, Tamil Nadu exhibited a curious trend. The seven-day average peaked in the state in the last week of July when it touched 6,803, and then settled on a long plateau between 6,100 and 5,500 till mid-October, and finally started to decline fast ending October with 2,627 cases a day on average. This in itself is not so surprising. What makes it so is that while cases dropped 61% in this period, testing increased by 18%. Between July 29 and October 31, the average daily tests have gone up from 62,986 to 74,199. Daily tests touched a peak of 90,049 for the week ending October 15.

Put simply, since July 29, when the average daily cases peaked, Tamil Nadu has recorded first, a plateau and then, a decline, in the number of positive cases all the while keeping its testing relatively high. Its positivity rate — the fraction of tests that return positive — touched a peak of 12.5% in the first week of June (one out of every eight tests conducted that week came back positive). In the second week of October, it dropped below the 5% mark for the first time. In the last week of October, the positivity rate dropped further to 3.5% -- making it the only state among India’s 10 worst-hit regions (other than Uttar Pradesh) that has dropped below the 5% threshold.

According to recommendations by the World Health Organization, if the positivity rate from a region that has a comprehensive testing programme drops below 5% for at least two weeks, it can be considered that the outbreak is under control in the region.

Tamil Nadu is also one of the only states in the country uses the results of only Reverse Transcription Polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR kits and not the less accurate but faster antigen tests done by private labs. A rapid antigen test can miss as much as 50% infected patients, and thus a greater share of rapid antigen tests in a region may lead to a lower positivity rate there. Uttar Pradesh, which like Tamil Nadu, has dropped below the 5% mark largely relies on antigen tests.

The Tamil Nadu health department, however, isn’t ready to make any grand claims yet. “There should be no room for complacency. We are near a place where we can either take a downturn or an upswing,” state health secretary J Radhakrishnan said, when asked whether the state has begun to plateau. “As a group of 37 districts we may present the picture of a plateau. But it is not a district-level plateau.”

Testing strategy

At present, 202 government and private laboratories test for the Sars-Cov-2 infection. Tamil Nadu has the capacity to test up to 120,000 to 125,000 swab samples per day.

However, rather than fix a target of a specific number of tests that need to be conducted, the state has been drawing samples that are 10 times the average of the positive cases they record in any area, zone or district. This strategy was initially followed in Chennai and by July-end, it was rolled out to all districts. “This target is common sense,” Radhakrishnan said.

Coimbatore district with the third highest caseload following Chennai and Chengalpattu is testing 18 times the case average. “Compared to other districts, we have always been testing in high numbers but sometime after May in a video meeting, the chief secretary [of Tamil Nadu K Shanmugam] announced that it is compulsory to test 10 people minimum for every one person who turns positive minimum,” Ramesh Kumar, deputy director of health services, Coimbatore, said.

In Chennai, this testing is at least 12 to 13 times more than the average weekly positives, said Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) G Prakash. The capital city with the highest caseload in the state has been testing between 11,000-14,000 samples every day since June. “We have ramped up our capacity and we can take up to 21,000 tests per day across 47 labs (government and private),” Prakash said. “Right now, I don’t visualise a drastic need to increase testing as cases are stable and flattening. It’s a decision to be taken using availability of resources and utility of the outcome. We are confident these numbers are enough for now.”

When asked whether increasing the number of tests could show more positive cases — and thus disprove the plateau theory conclusively — the civic chief disagreed.

“For the sake of achieving targets, the system will catch hold of random subjects. It serves no purpose. If the scenario is prolonging we need to give micro focus on geographies of where we are testing,” Prakash said.

“The state is testing from an administrative point of view which is acceptable,” says Dr Jacob John, retired professor and former director of the ICMR’s Centre of Advanced Research in Virology. “Decisions are made based on the previous week’s numbers so if your caseload is low, your contacts for testing will also be low. Testing the disease from a science of public health point of view will not work in India.”

Is this a plateau?

Experts said that a decreasing positivity rate could indicate that the virus is slowing down. “We can safely say that the growth rate is not worrisome and that is categorically evidenced with doubling time,” G. Prakash said. Doubling time is the number of days it takes for cases to double and is used as a measure of the rate of growing cases. A high doubling time indicates a reduced rate of growth. For Chennai, it went up from 63 days on August 3 to 110 days on October 9.

“On an average Chennai’s doubling time is 93 days now because of the control systems in place and the population’s immunity,” Prakash said.

In Tamil Nadu, the doubling time has increased from 17 days in mid-June to 23 days in mid-July, 37 days in mid-August, 59 days in mid-September and 73 days as of October 3. In the last week of October, the doubling rate in Tamil Nadu was 189 days, significantly better than national average of 122 days.

After September’s unlockdown, Chennai has intensified testing vendors and shopkeepers in market places and employees of banks. “We crossed 100,000 tests in this section with a 4-5% positivity rate,” Prakash said. “One person has the possibility to affect thousands and become superspreaders, so we have controlled this section.”

On ground

Meanwhile Chennai continues its door-to-door surveillance, which it started in July. Fever camps (attended by more 3 million people from whom 173,000 swabs were drawn) were held in residential areas during the lockdown. These camps are now conducted in the evenings and at night. “The thinking is that people can transmit the virus from home to office and vice-versa,” Radhakrishnan said. In addition to the home quarantine and isolation monitoring system, Chennai still has containment zones, but the civic chief has left it up to the local sanitary officer to decide whether to quarantine an infected person’s home or their entire street depending on the movement of people.

Chennai’s sero-survey in July-August reported that 2,673 people or 21.5% were found to have developed IgG antibodies to the virus making 80% of the population still susceptible. The second prevalence survey started a week ago in the city and will be carried out for the next two months. As of the second-last week of October, 6,389 blood samples were tested and 2,062 people presented IgG antibodies meaning 32.3% or one in three Chennaities were immune to the virus. The study is on-going.

A private hospital in Chengalpet district told HT that the Covid-19 cases have gradually been declining. “I’ve shut down 2 out of 4 ICUs,” said the director of medical services of the hospital on condition of anonymity. “We used to have 200 cases all the time but since last week it has come down to 120 cases. We have to wait for at least two weeks to see we have flattened the curve,” the director said.

“Unless all the districts simultaneously come down, our cases will not come down,” Radhakrishnan said

“This pandemic is giving a mixed picture. All our calculations, projections and herd immunity have been proved wrong. Tamil Nadu has shown a dip in the last couple of days but it may go up. The numbers are not following our expectations,” Jacob John said.

(With inputs from Jamie Mullick)