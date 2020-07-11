Sections
Is the state so powerless that it cannot safely bring accused to trial?: Kapil Sibal on Vikas Dubey encounter

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday morning after he tried to flee when the vehicle carrying him met with an accident near Bhauti area close to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned if the encounter was done to cover up the alleged links of people with the accused. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for not being able to bring gangster Vikas Dubey safely from Madhya Pradesh and said, “is the state so powerless that it cannot safely bring accused to trial?”

The Congress leader also questioned if the encounter was done to cover up the alleged links of people with the accused.

Taking to Twitter, the Sibal said, “Thoki Raj synonymous with Rule of Law in UP. Is this Vikas ki rajneeti ? Is the state so powerless that it cannot safely bring accused to trial? Or are such encounters meant to protect others linked with the accused? Links: Parties and individuals?”

Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday morning after he tried to flee when the vehicle carrying him met with an accident near Bhauti area close to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.



He was the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur. A team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force was bringing him back from Ujjain where he was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police.

