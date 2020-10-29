Is there anything left to be said: Priyanka Gandhi’s dig at Mayawati’s ‘will even vote for BJP’ remark

Sections
Amid speculation that some of her party’s MLAs could switch sides in UP, Mayawati said her party will leave no stone unturned to defeat Samajwadi Party candidates

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Uttar Pradesh

Tagging the video statement of Mayawati, Congress General Secretary in-charge UP Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “Is there anything left (to be said) after this?” (PTI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday responded to Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) Chief Mayawati’s remarks that in order to defeat any candidate of the Samajwadi Party(SP) her party is ready to vote even for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), asking if there is anything left to be said.

Amid speculation that some of her party’s Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) could switch sides in Uttar Pradesh(UP), Mayawati said her party will leave no stone unturned to defeat Samajwadi Party candidates, even if it means voting for candidates of the BJP or any other party.

Any candidate who dominates over SP’s second candidate will get BSP MLAs’ vote, she said in a statement.

Tagging the video statement of Mayawati, Congress General Secretary in-charge UP Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “Is there anything left (to be said) after this?” In a jolt to the BSP on Wednesday, six party MLAs reportedly met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hinting that they may switch sides.

