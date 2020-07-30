Sections
Home / India News / Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case

Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case

Islamabad High Court chief justice Athar Minallah will head the bench while a lawyer will be appointed for Jadhav on Monday.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 15:09 IST

By Imtiaz Ahmad| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Islamabd

A special bench of the Islamabad high court will hear the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav next week. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The Islamabad high court has formed a special bench to hear the case of former Indian navy commander Kulbushan Jadhav from next week, Geo News reported on Thursday. Jadhav, a former Indian navy commander, has been sentenced to death for alleged involvement in a spying case

Islamabad high court chief justice Athar Minallah will be heading the bench. A lawyer will also be appointed for Jadhav on Monday.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan government presented the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020, in Parliament for approval. This legislation will pave the way for Jadhav to appeal his death sentence handed to him by a military court in 2017.

The ordinance will have an overriding effect as its provisions shall have effect notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in any law for the time being in force, including the Pakistan Army Act 1952.



On July 22, the Pakistan government had approached the Islamabad high court to appoint a legal representative for the Indian spy.

The move was made in the light of the International Court of Justice’s July 17, 2019 decision, following which the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 was enacted to implement the court’s verdict.

According to the government’s petition, Jadhav refused to file a petition against his sentence. Jadhav cannot appoint a lawyer in Pakistan without India’s assistance. The petition claimed that New Delhi is also reluctant to avail the facility under the ordinance.

The government, in the petition, has asked the court to appoint a legal representative for Jadhav so that Pakistan can fulfil its responsibility to see to the implementation of the ICJ’s decision.

On July 17, Pakistan had offered Jadhav consular access for a third time, after the second opportunity was not “fully availed”.

Last week, India had accused Pakistan of blocking all avenues for an effective review of Jadhav’s case and said it reserved its rights to avail of further remedies.

The external affairs ministry had accused Islamabad of systematically blocking access to the former naval officer, not providing documents related to his case and violating the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) order for a review of his conviction.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vaping, e-cigarettes linked with cardiovascular disease
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Gymnastics Australia asks human rights group to probe abuse
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Kajol’s throwback pic is about avoiding a handshake amid Covid-19 crisis
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Ibrahimovic likens himself to Benjamin Button after two-goal performance
Jul 30, 2020 15:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.