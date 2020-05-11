Isolated migrants go on rampage at Covid-19 quarantine centre in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

A migrant worker undergoes thermal screening upon his arrival by a special train, during lockdown, in Danapur station, Patna, on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Migrant workers isolated at Women Polytechnic College in the Musahari block in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur went on rampage on Sunday demanding proper lodging and boarding facilities at the centre.

The migrants had been put up at the isolation centre since Thursday. After three of the inmates tested positive on Saturday evening, the migrants demanded to undertake Covid-19 test. Sources said some of them even tried to escape from the vicinity, but officials foiled their attempt using mild force.

A senior officer from Musahari block, requesting anonymity said, “A few inmates tried to create ruckus demanding proper food, facilities of safe drinking water and mosquito nets among other facilities.”

“We have informed our superiors at the district headquarter about the incident but have not got any response from them,” he added.

Meanwhile, every effort to contact district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh went in vein.

The sub-divisional officer of east sub-division of Muzaffarpur Kundan Kumar feigned ignorance about any such incident. “I have neither been informed by any officer from Musahari block nor the local police officials. So, I am not aware of it,” he said, adding, that at least 107 migrants, from different parts of the country, have been kept there.

“They are being provided proper food, including two meals a day and breakfast. Even other facilities are being made available to them. If any shortfall will be come to our notice, we will get it redressed at the earliest,” said the SDO (east).