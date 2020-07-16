Sections
Isolated places in central Maharashtra, Gujarat to get extremely high rainfall over next 2 days

Isolatd places in Saurashtra and Kutch region apart from Central Maharashtra are predicted to receive extremely heavy rainfall, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in some other places in the region.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The rainfall will decrease over Saturday and Sunday in the regions predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. (PTI Photo)

The weather department has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next four days. According to the Thursday forecast, some of these regions are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, while several other places in these regions could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The department has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat state today and tomorrow. The intensity of the rainfall for the regions mentioned above is expected to decrease after that.

According to the weather department’s prediction, Central Maharashtra is likely to receive rainfall at most places on Thursday with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. On Friday, the trend is likely to continue with several places in the region receiving rainfall including some places that will receive heavy rainfall. The intensity of rain is likely to subdue after Friday but most of the region will continue to receive rainfall.

Also Read: Mumbai records its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015



The Thursday forecast for Gujarat says Rainfall will occur at most places along with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places. The weather department has put Gujarat in the red zone for Thursday. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail even on Friday, when most places in the state will receive rainfall, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash isolated places. On Saturday and Sunday, the intensity is set to decrease a bit with the state likely to receive rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places.



Photos: Heavy rain takes Mumbai past July average already

Similarly, the rainfall prediction for Saurashtra and Kutch region for Thursday is categorized in the red zone, indicating that while most places here will receive rainfall, some places will be battered with heavy to very rainfall and some isolated places will be lashed with extremely heavy rainfall. However, the situation will ease on Friday, when no place in the region is predicted to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

