Israel’s deal with UP to resolve Bundelkhand water crisis has a 3-pronged solution

The Uttar Pradesh and Israel governments on Thursday signed a ‘plan of cooperation’ to resolve water crisis in Bundelkhand region.

Alok Sinha, UP agriculture production commissioner and Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka, signed the agreement here on behalf of their governments.

The India –Israel – Bundelkhand Water Project comprises three key components including water conservation, water efficient transportation and advanced water practices for agriculture.

“We have signed the project on a day when ‘India Day’ is celebrated in Israel. For this project, 28 districts across the country, including two in Uttar Pradesh, have been selected,” said Alok Sinha, agriculture production commissioner.

In the first phase, 25 villages in Babina block of Jhansi district had been selected, he added.

The agreement has been signed for two years and will be extended later. The project aims to address water crisis in drought hit regions of Bundelkhand. It will help farmers of the region with latest farming technologies, including drip irrigation, meant for water deficient regions like Bundelkhand.

“The water reservoir of Pahuj dam in Jhansi will be enabled with integrated drip irrigation. Assistance of experts from Israel will also be taken for implementing latest farming technologies,” said Sinha.

Sinha said the project will also be a role model for ground water management, irrigation and potable water management for the rest of the country while addressing water scarcity in Bundelkhand and its adjoining regions.

Israeli ambassador Ron Malka said: “This is another example of the multifaceted partnership between Israel and India. Israel is keen to share its most advanced, innovative and cutting edge water technologies with the government of Uttar Pradesh. Water security is the top priority in our strategic water partnership with India.”

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017, Israel and India signed two major water agreements to increase cooperation in water conservation and state water utility reform in India.

Last year, Union minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had attended the WATEC conference in Israel to advance cooperation in the field of water between the two countries.