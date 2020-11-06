Sections
Israel wants to enhance northeast India’s manufacturing capabilities, says envoy

The ambassador was on a two-day visit to Tripura talked of sharing technology for ‘using untapped resources for development’, and developing air connectivity between two nations once export of goods from north-east commences

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Tripura

Israeli ambassador Ron Malka was in Tripura for a two-day visit from Wednesday and met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Twitter)

Israel’s Ambassador to India Ron Malka has said his country looks to strengthen ties with the northeastern states and wants to share technology to enhance the manufacturing capability of the region.

He said the West Asian country is also interested in sharing knowledge to develop human resources.

“Israel is a strong strategic partner of India and wants to share technology with the northeastern region for using untapped resources for development. We want to enhance manufacturing capabilities,” Malka told PTI in an interview here.

The ambassador was in Tripura for a two-day visit from Wednesday and had met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.



“India is our close friend. Both countries pledged to help each other in the fields of developments. Since the north-east is an integral part of India, we want to share high and advanced technologies, especially in the fields of manufacturing, packaging and shipping,” he said.

Malka said his country is also interested in air connectivity between Israel and Assam’s Guwahati.

“The air connectivity would be developed, only after the north-east region comes to a position to export its goods to Israel,” he said.

Malka said Israel is also interested in the exchange of culture between the two countries.

