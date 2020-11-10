Sections
It is trailer for upcoming elections: Gujarat CM on BJP’s lead in by-polls

“BJP is nearing win on all eight seats. It is a trailer for the upcoming elections,” Gujarat Chief Minister said at a press conference in Gandhinagar.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:29 IST

By Asian News International

Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

As BJP leads on all seats in Gujarat assembly by-polls, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that this is the trailer for the next elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on all eight Assembly seats which went to by-polls in Gujarat, as per latest trends of Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI, BJP’s vote share is 53.71 per cent, INC is 34.51 per cent and NOTA is 2.09 per cent and Others 9.70 per cent.

The by-elections for eight assembly seats in Gujarat were conducted by the poll panel on November 3 and counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The by-elections were held after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. Five of them later joined the BJP and are contesting the by-polls on the party’s ticket.

