Home / India News / IT ministry to launch AI challenges for domestic entrepreneurs

IT ministry to launch AI challenges for domestic entrepreneurs

The ministry will hold AI challenges for sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, natural language processing and smart mobility and transportation

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Applications will be invited on MyGov, a citizen-engagement platform, and will also be promoted on MeitY Start-up Hub in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. (Representational Image)

The Union Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MeitY) aims to launch a raft of artificial intelligence (AI) challenges in a bid to empower domestic entrepreneurs amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Applications will be invited on MyGov, a citizen-engagement platform, and will also be promoted on MeitY Start-up Hub in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

A jury, comprising experts from industry, academia and the government, will select 16 best AI start-ups on October 6.



In each category, the best AI start-up will receive a cash prize of 20 lakh.

“This event is being planned in partnership with industry stakeholders. It will give a platform to the best AI start-ups to showcase their innovations to the world and also to venture capitalists (VCs),” the ministry said.

The last date of submission of the applications is September 24.

“The importance of digital transformation has accelerated manifold in the last few months, as Covid-19 has brought to the fore the importance of digital technologies, including AI in addressing the healthcare crisis, restarting supply chains, enabling online education and almost every aspect of the economy,” stated the ministry’s website, where registration for the upcoming AI challenges is in progress.

The ministry will also organise RAISE 2020 – Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 -- a global summit on AI that will be held virtually between October 5 and 9.

