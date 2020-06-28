‘It’s a great service to the nation’: PM Modi urges people to go vocal about local

Sections
PM Modi said no mission can be completed or succeed without the people’s participation and therefore, the determination, dedication and cooperation of every citizen is very essential in making a self-reliant India.

PM Modi talked about his “vocal for local” campaign in which he has called for the promotion of indigenous products to make India self-reliant. (ANI File Photo)

People must lend their support in making India self-reliant and become vocal for local as a way to serve the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

As he focussed on several aspects, PM Modi also talked about his “vocal for local” campaign in which he has called for the promotion of indigenous products to make India self-reliant during the coronavirus pandemic.

“People from all over India are writing, reiterating their support to the movement to make India self-reliant,” he said.

Before Independence, India was ahead of several other countries in defence production and the country had several ordinance factories.



“But many countries that were behind us in defence production are now ahead of us. After Independence, we did not take the required steps or take advantage of the past experience but now we are making relentless efforts to become self-reliant in defence and technology,” the PM said.

Modi said no mission can be completed or succeed without the people’s participation and therefore, the determination, dedication and cooperation of every citizen is very essential in making a self-reliant India.

“If you will buy local and be vocal for local, you will be playing your role in strengthening the country. This too is a service to the country in a way,” he said.

