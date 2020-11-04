‘It’s the end of an era’: Tributes pour in for India’s violin maestro TN Krishnan

Legendary violinist Tripunithura Narayanaiyer Krishnan died at the age of 92 in Chennai on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders condoled the death of Krishnan who was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan (1992) and Padma Shri (1973).

On November 3, the PM tweeted that Krishnan’s demise left a “big void in the world of music”. “His works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians.”

“It’s the end of an era,” said N Murali, president, The Music Academy. “He was one of the doyens of Carnatic music in the latter half of the last century.”

Violinists Lalgudi Jayaraman and MS Gopalakrishnan were Krishnan’s peers.

Born in 1928, in present-day Kochi in Kerala, Krishnan learnt music from his father, A Narayana Iyer and moved to Chennai in the 1940s. From being a child prodigy, he performed alongside veterans of Carnatic music over these years such as the Alathur brothers and Madurai Mani Iyer. “He held his own on the stage for 75 years accompanying many stalwarts of those years like Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, Semmangudi (Srinivasa Iyer) and many others,” said Murali, whose father the late G Narasimhan, former managing director of The Hindu, was a close friend of the maestro.

Krishnan was also a professor of music at the Chennai Music College and dean at the school of music at the University of Delhi. He made his first appearance at the Music Academy in December 1943 in an annual concert. For the last 15 years, Krishnan performed at a concert held at the academy on December 25. Last year was one of his more memorable performances, as Krishnan played the Christmas carol Jingle Bells during the concert to the accompaniment of the mridangam and the veena. The clip was viewed thousands of times when shared by a fan on Twitter. “Last year, he was 91 and even then he was his usual, zestful. His playing never faltered due to age,” Murali. The academy awarded Krishnan with the Sangita Kalanidhi in 1980.

Chennai-based Carnatic musician Rithvik Raja who trains under Ramon Magsaysay awardee TM Krishna says that Krishnan was an inspiration for young musicians. “Flamboyance is the word that comes to mind when I think of Vidvan Krishnan mama (uncle).” “His music was rich, soulful and filled with aesthetic nuance. His specialty was that he effortlessly retained these wonderful qualities... He was the epitome of what we strive to be.”

Krishnan’s close associates said he died due to old age and the last rites would be performed on Thursday. He is survived by his wife, Kamala, daughter Viji Krishnan and son Sriram Krishnan.