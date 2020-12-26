Sections
Home / India News / ‘It’s time to strengthen UPA’: Sena’s Sanjay Raut hits out at BJP

‘It’s time to strengthen UPA’: Sena’s Sanjay Raut hits out at BJP

Sanjay Raut accused the Centre of targeting non-BJP state governments and not allowing them to function

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 15:35 IST

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai Hindustan Times

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Parliament House in September. (PTI FILE)

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena has urged opposition parties to unite to take on the “autocratic” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

“Opposition unity is the need of the hour,” Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut said. He said the Centre was taking lightly the farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s borders against three farm laws enacted to liberalise the farm sector in September.

“...The situation at the Delhi borders is very serious and for the last one month, there has been no attempt to solve the issue of the farmers. The government is not taking them seriously and many making fun of the agitation. Hence the opposition parties need to come together and raise voice against this autocratic government,” said Raut. “Currently there is a UPA [United Progressive Alliance] led by Sonia Gandhi and it is time to strengthen it.”

Raut said more parties need to join the alliance and their leaders should raise voice against the Centre.



“In addition to Sonia Gandhi, there is also Sharad Pawar’s leadership and they can provide an effective alternative.”

Raut accused the Centre of targeting the non-BJP state governments and not allowing them to function. “In Maharashtra, they are working to ensure that the Metro project does not take off.”

BJP leader Ram Kadam said instead of blaming the Centre, the Maharashtra government should introspect over its performance in the last one year. “There were no developmental works at all and all it did was blame the central government for its failure.”

