Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘It’s time to take out bicycles and stop using cars’, says Supreme Court

‘It’s time to take out bicycles and stop using cars’, says Supreme Court

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India(CJI) S A Bobde said that some experts have informed that stubble burning is not the only source of pollution

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

The apex court was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre has come out with an Ordinance on curbing pollution and it has been promulgated already (PTI)

It is time to take out bicycles and stop using “beautiful cars”, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while hearing the matter related to pollution caused in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) due to stubble burning in neighbouring states.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India(CJI) S A Bobde said that some experts have informed that stubble burning is not the only source of pollution. “We would like you to stop using your beautiful cars. Which you won’t. We should all go about on bikes, not motorbikes but bicycles,” the CJI observed.

“Some experts have informed us informally that it is not only stubble burning that creates pollution,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. “It is time to take out your bicycles”.

The apex court was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre has come out with an Ordinance on curbing pollution and it has been promulgated already.

“Nobody should fall sick because of this pollution and if anybody falls sick we will make you responsible,” the bench told Mehta in a lighter vein.

The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on November 6.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
Oct 29, 2020 21:40 IST
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:57 IST
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Oct 29, 2020 23:48 IST

latest news

Building collapses in Kopar near Mumbai, residents escape unhurt
Oct 29, 2020 23:45 IST
Mumbai university declares TYBcom semester exams results
Oct 29, 2020 23:45 IST
Kopar building collapse: Alert 25-year-old helped save 75
Oct 29, 2020 23:43 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Ravindra Jadeja sixes hand CSK win
Oct 29, 2020 23:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.