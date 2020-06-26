Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ITBP chief visits India’s largest Covid 19 care centre with 10,000 beds, says force will deal with any challenge

ITBP chief visits India’s largest Covid 19 care centre with 10,000 beds, says force will deal with any challenge

ITBP forces are also occupied with defending India’s borders along the LAC with China.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 15:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A huge contingent of medics and ITBP officials have been deployed to manage the Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility to treat Covid 19 patients. (ANI Photo)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S S Deswal on Friday said that the force was prepared to deal with all kinds of challenges in its service to the nation, while on a visit to country’s largest Covid care centre erected on the premises of a religious organisation in south Delhi. ITBP chief said that the forces’ experience in handling mass Covid treatment and quarantine facilities will come in handy in managing the facility that boasts of over 10,000 beds.

“ITBP has gained experience in the last 4 months. Initially we managed a Covid quarantine center in Chhawla & then our 200 bedded hospital in Noida. Our medical team will help people in this crisis,” Deswal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier this year, the ITBP had created and managed a 1,000 bed quarantine centre in south-west Delhi. The Chhawla centre had treated about 1,200 people who arrived in the country on special evacuation flights from China and Italy after the outbreak of the disease. It is also credited with coming up with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the containment of the pandemic among the various Central Armed Police Forces and central and state police organisations.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19



“Security forces & Armed Police forces are dedicated to the nation to deal with all kinds of situations. All challenges will be faced. Be it Army or ITBP they are dedicated to the nation for protection of integrity, sovereignty and borders of the nation,” ITBP DG SS Deswal said in reference to the multiple roles played by the armed forces of the country.



Apart from handling a medical-humanitarian crisis in Delhi, ITBP is currently deployed along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, where border tensions with China have peaked in the past couple of months following incursions by the red army and clashes between the soldiers of two sides due to differing perceptions of territories.

The Radha Soami Beas establishment in Chhatarpur area of the national capital, will have two segments -- a Covid care centre (CCC) where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated Covid healthcare centre (DCHC). The CCC will have 90 per cent beds, while DCHC will have 10 per cent beds and the latter segment will also have an oxygen support system.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

ITBP took over the management of the centre on Wednesday on the request of the Union home ministry.

Deswal interacted with a team of doctors and paramedics who would run the facility and was updated about the medical and administrative protocols to be followed at the facility.

A team of over 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of the ITBP and other paramilitary forces have been earmarked to work at the facility, a senior officer quoted by PTI said.

One thousand more ancillary and security staff will be deployed at the facility along with 75 ambulances, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CM writes to PM Modi over cancellation of exams amid Covid outbreak
Jun 26, 2020 15:33 IST
Goa 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: GBSHSE HSSC Result to be declared at gbshse.net, check pass percent, toppers here
Jun 26, 2020 15:32 IST
If China hasn’t occupied territory, why were our 20 soldiers martyred, asks Sonia Gandhi
Jun 26, 2020 15:31 IST
SS Rajamouli shares a 2020 update on Baahubali featuring masks
Jun 26, 2020 15:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.