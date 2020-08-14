Sections
ITBP recommends gallantry medals for its jawans who fought Chinese in Ladakh

Six other soldiers of ITBP have been awarded for their courage in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ITBP jawans deployed in Dehradun during the coronavirus lockdown. (ANI File Photo)

The soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP), who displayed courage and bravery during the skirmishes in Eastern Ladakh, have been recommended for gallanty awards this Independence Day.

ITBP Director General SS Deswal has recommended the names of 21 personnel, who faced the Chinese during face-offs and skirmishes in May-June, for gallantry medal. Also, 294 ITBP personnel have been awarded with the DG’s commendation rolls and insignias.

Senior officials said on the condition of anonymity said that these incidents of face-off did not happen in the Galwan Valley but at half a dozen other places in eastern Ladakh.

Six other soldiers of ITBP have been awarded for their courage in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.



“The ITBP troops not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to PLA advancing troops and brought the situation under control. With highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought the injured Indian Army troops to the rear,” the force said in a statement.

It further said that the soldiers were engaged in stand-offs, sometimes as long as 17 to 20 hours, but received minimum casualties and gave befitting reply to the stone palters of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

“Due to the high altitude training and maneuver experience of the force in the Himalayas deployments, the ITBP troops kept the PLA troops at bay and due to the all out and befitting response of ITBP jawans at almost all fronts, many areas were safeguarded in the hyper sensitive areas,” the ITBP said.

The names of 318 ITBP personnel and 40 other soldiers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been recommended for award of Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medals for their dedicated services in fight against Covid-19.

The ITBP has been in the forefront of the Covid-19 battle since January when it established a big quarantine facility in Chhawla Camp for those who returned from epicentree Wuhan and badly affected Italy.

