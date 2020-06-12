Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
ITBP releases song to pay tribute to coronavirus warriors

The song titled ‘Rakh Honsla Himatt Na Haar’ (Keep courage, don’t give up) was written by Constable Varun Kumar and sung by Constable Vikram Jeet Singh in Hindi and has been released on social media handles.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:14 IST

By Asian News International, Panchkula

“The song has been prepared by the soldiers of ITBP for the corona warriors who are serving the country without any fear. We got full support from everyone,” said Vikram Jeet Singh, ITBP constable. (ANI Photo)

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday released a special song to pay tribute to the coronavirus warriors in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The song titled ‘Rakh Honsla Himatt Na Haar’ (Keep courage, don’t give up) was written by Constable Varun Kumar and sung by Constable Vikram Jeet Singh in Hindi and has been released on social media handles. The music of the song has been composed by Vikram Sangha, and Constable A Rama Rao has edited the video.

“The song has been prepared by the soldiers of ITBP for the corona warriors who are serving the country without any fear. We got full support from everyone,” said Vikram Jeet Singh, ITBP constable.

The song, which was shot on phone at Panchkula, salutes the contribution of corona warriors across the country in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the song, Vikram Jeet Singh asks the warriors to keep courage and not give up.



It also showcases how ITBP has been ahead in coronavirus management, capacity building, and maintaining supplies of logistics during the lockdown period.

