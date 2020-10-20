Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Item’ remark row: Election Commission seeks report from MP CEO over Kamal Nath’s remark

‘Item’ remark row: Election Commission seeks report from MP CEO over Kamal Nath’s remark

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had written to the chief election commissioner (CEC) over the ‘derogatory remarks’ made by Nath, a former Madhya Pradesh CM.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 07:54 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Former MP CM Kamal Nath (ANI Photo/File)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the Congress leader Kamal Nath’s “item remark” at an election rally made against BJP leader Imarti Devi.

This comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the ‘derogatory remarks’ made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on a woman minister.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to Imarti as an “item”, sparking a controversy.

“Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what’s her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi’s name.



The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Kamal Nath’s feudal mentality and said that Imarti Devi was a poor farmer’s daughter, who had risen up on her own.

The BJP has also lodged a complaint with Election Commission against the former chief minister for his comments. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak Army redraws Kashmir terror plan, allots tasks to Jaish, LeT and Hizbul
Oct 20, 2020 08:58 IST
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
Oct 20, 2020 09:01 IST
In Pak terror plan to use 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
Oct 20, 2020 06:58 IST
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Oct 20, 2020 08:01 IST

latest news

Watch: At 508 kmph, this is now the world’s fastest production car
Oct 20, 2020 09:14 IST
Manish Malhotra recalls costume designing for SRK, Kajol in DDLJ
Oct 20, 2020 09:10 IST
Britain’s economic recovery faltering, Bank of England to step up spending
Oct 20, 2020 09:06 IST
NEET 2020: Low scorer turns to be topper in ST category, NTA comes to rescue
Oct 20, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.