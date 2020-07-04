ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 extended to November 30
The department, in a tweet, said that the move has been taken “understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in” and hoped it will help taxpayers “plan things better”.
The Income Tax Department on Saturday announced a further extension to the deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 to November 30.
The department, in a tweet, said that the move has been taken “understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in” and hoped it will help taxpayers “plan things better”.
This comes just a couple of days after the I-T department on Thursday extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31. As a result, taxpayers will now be able to make investments for claiming deductions under the Income Tax Act for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31.
Deductions can be claimed under various sections such as 80C (for life insurance (LIC), public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificate (NSC) equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS), among others.