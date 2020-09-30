Its season comes to an end but monsoon yet to withdraw from most parts of the country

Fishermen pull their boat ashore in Puri earlier in June. Monsoon months extend from June to September. (PTI)

Monsoon season officially comes to an end on Wednesday. Monsoon rainfall was 109% of the long period average (LPA) until Tuesday. The figure is higher than 102% of LPA with an error margin of +/-4%, which India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast in June.

The final monsoon rainfall data will be released by the IMD authorities on Thursday.

Also read: Sardar Sarovar Dam’s sudden water release flooded parts of Gujarat, suggests analysis

A nationwide break-up shows that the southern peninsular India; central; and east and the north-eastern parts of the country have received 29%, 15%, and 7% excess rainfall, respectively, to date since June 1 while north-west India reported a 16% deficiency in rainfall during the corresponding period.

Usually, monsoon is expected to withdraw from the country by October 15.

However, IMD declares the end of monsoon on September 30. Monsoon months extend from June to September.

The conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from most parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Himalayan region and some parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Madhya Pradesh (MP) during the next two days, according to IMD’s bulletin on Tuesday night.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh (AP) coast between lower and upper troposphere. Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over southern peninsular India during the next two days, IMD’s bulletin said.

There is a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu (TN), Puducherry, Karaikal, AP, Telangana, Kerala and southern interior Karnataka until Wednesday.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the north-eastern states from Thursday. Widespread and heavy rainfall is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between Thursday and Saturday.

Dry weather is likely over most parts of north-western parts of the country during the next five days.