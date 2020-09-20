Sections
Home / India News / J-K amends domicile rules, empowers Naib Tehsildar to issue Permanent Resident Certificate

J-K amends domicile rules, empowers Naib Tehsildar to issue Permanent Resident Certificate

In May, the Jammu and Kashmir government notified Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, which specify the conditions and the process to obtain the documents required for applying for jobs and to avail other privileges restricted to residents.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 16:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

While both Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar can issue the domicile certificate to PRC holders and their children,the Deputy Commissioner has been named as the appellate authority. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has amended the Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, authorising Naib Tehsildar in addition to Tehsildar to issue the certificate to the permanent resident certificate (PRC) holders and their children.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 309 of the Constitution of India, read with Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010, the Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020,” the general administration department (GAD) said in a notification issued Saturday night.

The amendment in Rule 5, Clause 1 authorises both Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar to issue the domicile certificate to PRC holders and their children, while naming Deputy Commissioner as the appellate authority.

“The applicants of this category (PRC holders) shall have to attach PRC certificate , while their children need to attach the PRC of parent and the birth certificate issued by a competent authority,” an official spokesman said.

On May 18, the Jammu and Kashmir government notified Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, which specify the conditions and the process to obtain the documents required for applying for jobs and to avail other privileges restricted to residents.

Those who have resided in the union territory for 15 years or have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10th or 12th examination in an educational institution in the region, and their children, are eligible for grant of domicile.

