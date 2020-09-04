Sections
Home / India News / J&K: Army officer injured in Baramulla encounter with terrorists

J&K: Army officer injured in Baramulla encounter with terrorists

The encounter broke out in Yedipora village in Pattan area on Friday morning. According to a report by PTI, security forces were conducting a search operation in the area and they were fired upon, triggering the encounter.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 08:41 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The area has been cordoned off and the encounter is still underway. (HT file photo)

An Indian Army officer was injured during a gunbattle with terrorists in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

The officer was injured in the initial exchange of firing and has been rushed to a local hospital in Srinagar for treatment, reported PTI. Two to three terrorists are still trapped while personnel of the police, army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are engaged in flushing them out.

The area has been cordoned off and the encounter is still underway.



In the last two weeks, police and the army have launched several operations in the area after the presence of terrorists was reported.

On Thursday evening, multiple checking points were established at Kralhar, after specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in Pattan, said Police.

“During routine checking, three persons moving from Zangam crossing to main market Pattan on National highway Baramulla were observed moving in a suspicious manner. The individuals were challenged by the personnel at naka Aangam crossing as they tried to flee on being challenged from the spot. The security force personnel cordoned and apprehended the fleeing individuals and recovered three grenades from them,” a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

The arrested men have been identified as Abid Parvaiz of Andergam, Javaid Hassan Ittoo of Goushbugh, and Jan Nissar Khaliq of Chanderhama Pattan.

Police said all three were working as overground workers for Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit.

