J-K authorities issue avalanche warning in 12 districts

J-K authorities issue avalanche warning in 12 districts

A ‘medium danger’ avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Kishtwar, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, they said.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:18 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The officials added that a ‘low danger’ warning was issued for the higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Leh districts of the UT. (PTI file photo)

An avalanche warning was issued in 12 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday in view of heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Union Territory (UT) in the last three days, officials said here.

The officials added that a ‘low danger’ warning was issued for the higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Leh districts of the UT.

The authorities have asked people to remain cautious and not venture out in avalanche-prone areas.

