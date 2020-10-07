J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists

President of the BJP unit in Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday that “there can never be any rehabilitation policy for the terrorists” and that “they will be paid back in the same coin.”

Raina was reacting to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s recent appeal to local militants to shun the path of violence. He had also promised to help them with jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“A terrorist is a terrorist. This Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has bled Jammu and Kashmir for the past 30 years. They (terrorists) go to Pakistan for arms training, come back with arms and ammunition and then kill innocent people and security forces personnel. They can never be given any jobs. The only policy for them is a bullet,” he said.

“Our jawans of army, police and paramilitary forces are combating them 24x7. These terrorists are getting killed. Under PM Modi’s government there can never be any rehabilitation for terrorists in this country,” he asserted.

“Whosover picks up a gun against the nation will be eliminated,” he added.

On the selection list of the Fire and Emergency Services department, Raina said that the list has several irregularities and was discriminatory.

“I have brought the matter to the notice of the LG and urged him to quash this list and conduct the recruitment process afresh. Graduate and post-graduates have been excluded while 8th and 10th pass candidates have been selected. There is strong resentment among the youth of Kashmir as well. It is a big scam and a probe should be ordered,” he said.

Raina said that if the list was not revoked then BJP will approach the court of law for an interim stay on it and then get it quashed.