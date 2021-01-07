Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / J-K cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS officers merged with AGMUT

J-K cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS officers merged with AGMUT

The notification said the officers borne or allocated to AGMUT cadre shall function in accordance with the rules framed by the central government.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 21:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Srinagar

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir civil secretariat (Imabe via Twitter)

The Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IPS, IAS and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) was merged with the AGMUT cadre on Thursday and its officers will now be posted by the central government.

According to a notification signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the members of IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service for the existing cadre of Jammu and Kashmir will now become part of AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

Now, the officers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre can be posted to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and any union territory.

Necessary modifications may be made in the corresponding cadre allocation rules by the central government.

The notification said the officers borne or allocated to AGMUT cadre shall function in accordance with the rules framed by the central government.

The move comes over a year after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into union territories in August 2019.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
by Neeraj Chauhan & Rezaul H Laskar
Tractor march, ‘healthy talks’: Meeting between farmers, Centre tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
by HT Correspondent
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
by Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni

latest news

Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
by Neeraj Chauhan & Rezaul H Laskar
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
by Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Here’s how human migration patterns are connected to Vitamin D deficiencies
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Southampton’s FA Cup game called off because of virus
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.