Home / India News / J-K cops nab 2 drug smugglers in Samba, seize 13 kgs of poppy straw, Rs 27 lakh cash

A police party while conducting searches of stranded trucks on Mansar Morh, intercepted a truck that led to the drug bust.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

A gunny bag containing 13 kg of poppy straw was kept in the tool ox of the truck. (Representative Photo)

Two narcotic smugglers were arrested and 13 kg of poppy straw (hukki) and Rs 27 lakh cash were seized from them in Samba district, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said Thursday.

“During checking of the truck we found a gunny bag containing 13 kg of poppy straw. It was kept in the tool box. During further search, two polythene bags containing bundles of Indian currency worth Rs 27 lakhs was also recovered,” said a police spokesperson.

The drug peddlers have been identified as Samiullah (truck driver) and his associate Zahid Maqbool, both residents of Lower Munda in Qazigund.



The truck was also seized.

A case under sections 8/15/22/29 of NDPS Act has been registered at the Samba police station and further investigations have been initiated.

Linkages in the supply chain of this narcotic module are being investigated, he added.

