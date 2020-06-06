Sections
Home / India News / J&K Covid 19 latest: Two deaths take tally to 38

J&K Covid 19 latest: Two deaths take tally to 38

Both the deceased were suffering from comorbidities.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:08 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir has over three thousand coronavirus cases. (AFP Photo/Representative)

The union territory of Jammu Kashmir witnessed two fresh deaths on Saturday due to Covid-19 infection—one each from Jammu and Kashmir regions. Both the deceased were above 60 years of age and suffered from comorbidities.

Medical superintendent of government medical college and hospital in Jammu, Dr Dara Singh said the deceased in Jammu was a 62-year old woman patient from Miran Sahib area.

“62 year old woman from Jammu’s Miran Sahib area died this morning around 6 AM. She tested Covid 19 positive. The woman had comorbidity like congestive cardiac failure, chest infection and fluid in lungs. Subsequently, she also tested Covid-19 positive. Her dead body has been shifted to hospital mortuary,” Singh said.

Medical Superintendent of Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar, Dr Salim Tak said that a 70 year old man from South Kashmir’s Shopian district, who had various ailments like asthma and high blood pressure died on Saturday.



“He died of Covid 19 on Saturday,” he added.

With these two fresh deaths, the Covid death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 38 and 33 of those deaths have taken place in the Kashmir Valley. Total number of coronavirus cases in the union territory has climbed to 3324 including 1086 recoveries.

