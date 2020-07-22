Jammu and Kashmir crosses 15,000-mark in 145 days with 608 new Covid-19 cases

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infection, at Tourist Reception Centre, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded nine Covid-related deaths and 608 positive cases, taking the UT’s tally to 15,258, officials said. The UT has crossed the 15,000 mark in 145 days.

Of the new positive cases, 502 are from Kashmir and 106 from Jammu division. Among these, 87 patients have a travel history to affected regions. Officials said nine more people had succumbed to the disease, all of them in Kashmir.

With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 263, with 243 fatalities reported in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu division till date.

The UT, particularly Kashmir valley, is witnessing an increase in death toll and infections for the past one month. As many as 162 people have died in the last 21 days alone.

The J&K government has collected 14,002 samples of labourers arriving at Qazigund toll post between July 14 to 20 for Covid-19 testing. Of these, as per official sources, 113 non-local labourers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far while reports of thousands of people are still awaited. The influx of labourers has triggered concern among health officials. They say the influx will stretch the already overburdened health services and infrastructure in the Valley.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday said all incoming migrant labourers will undergo Covid-19 testing in their respective districts from July 23.

Three-member team formed

“The laborers will be tested in the respective districts of work,” he said and has directed all DCs to constitute three-member teams and train them for smooth conduct of antigen testing of all laborers.

Active cases in the UT stand at 6,540 after 181 more patients recovered on Tuesday. A government spokesperson said 36 people were discharged in Jammu division and 145 in Kashmir.