J-K DDC polls: 17 govt employees suspended for MCC violation

A polling official inks the finger of a voter at a polling booth let him cast his vote during the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, in Hariganiwan area of Gund in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. (PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has “temporarily” suspended 17 government employees, including seven teachers and three policemen, in Kishtwar district for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the second phase of the District Development Council elections, officials said Monday.

District Panchayat Election Officer, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma ordered the attachment of the employees of Dachhan block on Sunday following complaints against them, the officials said.

The second phase of the DDC elections, along with panchayat bypolls, is scheduled to start across Jammu and Kashmir at 7 am on Tuesday, covering 43 constituencies to seal the fate of 321 candidates – 125 in 18 seats of Jammu division and 196 in 25 constituencies of Kashmir division.

The attached employees include seven teachers, a forester, a policeman and two Special Police Officers, the officials said, adding they have been directed to report to the sectoral or district offices concerned with immediate effect till the conclusion of the second phase of the DDC elections and panchayat bypolls of Dachhan block.

They said Sub Divisional Magistrate, Marwah, Mohsin Raza was appointed the inquiry officer to conduct a detailed probe into the allegations levelled against the public servants and was directed to furnish a detailed report within 15 days.