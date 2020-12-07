Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / J-K DDC polls phase 4: Over 7 lakh voters to decide fate of 249 candidates

J-K DDC polls phase 4: Over 7 lakh voters to decide fate of 249 candidates

In the 17 DDC constituencies of Kashmir division, 138 candidates, including 48 women, are in the fray. In Jammu division, 111 candidates, including 34 women, are contesting in this phase.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 06:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The polling will be held between 7am and 2pm in 34 constituencies -- 17 each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. (AFP)

More than seven lakh voters will decide the fate of 249 candidates contesting in the fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The polling will be held between 7am and 2pm in 34 constituencies -- 17 each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Besides DDC elections, polling will be held for panchayat bypolls in 50 vacant sarpanch seats and 216 vacant panch seats falling within the DDC constituencies, an official spokesperson said, according to news agency PTI.

So far, three phases of the maiden DDC elections, the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir after the reorganization of the erstwhile state last year, were held on November 28, December 1 and December 4, registering a voter turnout of 51.76 per cent, 48.62 per cent and 50.53 per cent, respectively.



In the 17 DDC constituencies of Kashmir division, 138 candidates, including 48 women, are in the fray. In Jammu division, 111 candidates, including 34 women, are contesting in this phase.

“There were 123 sarpanch vacancies notified in the 4th phase and out of these 45 have got filled unopposed. There shall be a contest in 50 constituencies and 137 candidates, including 47 women, are in the fray,” the spokesperson said.

Out of the total 1,207 panch vacancies notified in this phase, 416 have got filled unopposed and there is no contest in these constituencies. Polling would take place in 216 panch constituencies and there are 478 candidates in the fray including 129 women, he added.

In the fourth phase, 7,17,322 electors are eligible to cast their votes -- 3,76,797 men and 3,40,525 women. Among them, 3,50,149 are from Jammu division and 3,67,173 from Kashmir division, he said.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, adequate arrangements have been made to ensure safety of all stakeholders, including voters.

Special polling stations at Women College Gandhinagar, Jammu and Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur have been set up to facilitate physical voting by Kashmiri migrants, the spokesperson said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 07, 2020 05:04 IST
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Dec 07, 2020 05:04 IST
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
Dec 07, 2020 05:04 IST
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Dec 07, 2020 01:04 IST

latest news

China setting up villages on borders with India and Bhutan, satellite imagery shows
Dec 07, 2020 06:29 IST
SAD, Shiv Sena meet to discuss ties, farm stir
Dec 07, 2020 06:15 IST
Google removes some IAC browser extensions for ‘policy violations’
Dec 07, 2020 06:18 IST
Farmers Protest Live Updates: Shiv Sena supports Bharat Bandh called by farmers on December 8
Dec 07, 2020 06:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.