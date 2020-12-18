J-K DDC polls: Shahnawaz Hussain holds ‘successful’ rally after terrorists attack in Bijbehara

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s rally was in the run-up to DDC elections which will conclude on November 19. (ANI twitter)

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday held a rally in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag where terrorists lobbed a grenade on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel amid the ongoing District District Council (DDC) polls in the Union Territory.

Hussain’s rally was in the run-up to DDC elections which will conclude on November 19.

Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister said that attack will not reduce the passion and commitment of Jammu and Kashmir BJP workers.

On Thursday, a CRPF personnel sustained injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade in the Bijbehara town.

“Today, while going to address a rally at Bijbehara, terrorists in their frustration attacked RoP Jawans of CRPF with grenades on the way. Everybody is fine and this attack will not reduce the passion and commitment of Jammu and Kashmir BJP karyakartas,” he tweeted.

He stated that the terrorists are so afraid of the democratic process and Kashmiri participation that they attacked at two locations -- Bijbehara and Avantipora. “However, Kashmiris have made up their mind and are totally with development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” Hussain said in another tweet.

The BJP national Spokesperson called his rally a “great success”.

“Inspite of the attack, the rally at Bijbehara, which is the home town of Mehbooba Mufti was a great success and Kashmiris attended the rally in huge numbers,” Hussain tweeted.

“Mehbooba Mufti used to say that after abrogation of Art 370 no one would hold the Tiranga in the Valley. But today, in the home town of Mehbooba Mufti, not just me but everyone in the rally proudly held the Tiranga,” he said.

Elections for the DDCs, which are being held in eight phases, will conclude on December 19 and the counting of votes be held on December 22.