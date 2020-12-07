J-K employees union locks horn with Srinagar Mayor over forced retirements

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee has said that Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu plan of forced retirement of the employees who have completed 28 years of service in the municipal corporation is unacceptable.

Mattu who again took over the reins of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation after he won a vote of confidence last month said that he is seeking enactment of provisions of Article 226(2) to weed out deadwood from the SMC.

“Seeking enactment of provisions of Article 226(2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations to weed out deadwood, am writing to the Government to conduct a performance review of all SMC officers and employees who have attained 48 years of age/22 years of service,” Mattu had tweeted on December 4.

The tweet evoked strong response from the largest employee body of the J&K.

Rafiq Ahmad Rather, president of the Employees Joint Action Committee, said the Act mentioned by Mattu cannot be used arbitrarily.

“SMC employees have been working in extremely tough and adverse working conditions. Article 226(2) should not be and can’t be used arbitrarily at one’s will,” he said adding that employees of SMC have been doing tremendous work whether in winter or summer.

“SMC had always been on the forefront in solving the problems of people. The Mayor is trying to threaten the employees which is not good thing especially those employees who are known for their dedication and good work.”

Shah Fayaz, president J&K Employees Coordination Committee termed it an attempt to make lower rung employees a scapegoat.

“Lower rung employees are always scapegoats of the system, employees of SMC proved in any situation, 2014 floods 2020 ...Covid Mayor sahab start same exercise from administrative level,” Shah tweeted in response to Mattu.

Last month the Jammu and Kashmir government had decided to prematurely retire an employee, the first such case in the newly formed union territory, over a month after framing new rules to fire government employees after he/she has completed 22 years of qualifying service or attained 48 years of age.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had issued a notice to one of its class-iv employees Fayaz Ahmad Siraj to retire from services as he had completed his 27 years of service on October 14.