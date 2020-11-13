Sections
J&K: India, Pakistan exchange heavy shelling in Uri, along LoC

J&K: India, Pakistan exchange heavy shelling in Uri, along LoC

Residents said the shelling was intermittent and both sides used small arms and mortars, triggering panic in the region

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Representational Image.

Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged heavy shelling at Haji Peer in Uri and Gurez along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday.

Residents said the shelling was intermittent and both sides used small arms and mortars, triggering panic in the region. Over a dozen ceasefire violations have been reported in Uri over the last six months.

In Gurez, residents said mortars have landed close to the civilian populations in Izmerg and Tarabal localities, which are a few kilometers from the LoC.

An army officer blamed Pakistan for initiating the ceasefire violations. “It always that they start from the other side of the LoC. Our soldiers give them a befitting response.”

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

