Man arrested for murdering 14-year-old daughter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter (14) and burying her body in Poonch district in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Riaz Ahmed Mir of Dhara Mandi village in Poonch district.

“The accused, who appears to be mentally deranged, has confessed to his crime. Both his wife and son are dead. His neighbours suspect him of killing them as well,” said Ramesh Kumar Angral, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Poonch.

“The accused suspected his beautiful girl’s Kulsoom Begum’s character and murdered her on May 29,” the SSP said.

“Mir was telling a lie to the villagers that his daughter was missing. However, the police team that was investigating the case suspected him. He confessed to the crime during the interrogation,” Angral said.

“The victim’s body was exhumed after Mir owned up to the crime and an order was issued by Poonch district magistrate. A post-mortem was conducted at the burial ground by a team of doctors, and the body was handed over to her uncle,” the SSP added.