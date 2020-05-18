J&K notifies domicile rules for jobs, other privileges

The Jammu & Kashmir government on Monday notified Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, which specify the conditions and the process to obtain the documents required tor applying to jobs and avail other privileges restricted to residents.

All people who have resided in the UT for 15 years, or have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10th or 12th examination in an educational institution in the region, and their children, are eligible for grant of domicile. Children of central government, All India service, bank and PSU, statutory body , and central university officials , who have served in Jammu of Kashmir for a total period of 10 years will also be eligible for domicile status. Besides, all migrants and their children who are registered with Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner will be granted domicile certificate. Children of those residents of Jammu and Kashmir who reside outside the Union territory in connection with their employment of business or other professional or vocational reasons have also become eligible for grant of domicile status.

The rules provide a simple procedure for the issuance of the Domicile Certificate. There shall be a timeline of 15 days for issuance of the certificate after which the applicant shall be free to approach an Appellate Authority.

The decision of the Appellate Authority shall be binding upon the issuing authority and the orders of the Appellate Authority are to be complied within seven days, failing which the defaulting officer shall be liable for a penalty of Rs 50,000 out of his salary.

The Appellate Authority will also have revisional powers. It can, either suo moto or on through an application made, call for records, check the legality of any proceedings and pass appropriate orders in reference.

The rules have a provision that applications for grant of Domicile Certificate can be submitted either physically or electronically.

Permanent Residents of the erstwhile State of J&K in whose favour Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) has been issued by the competent authority before October 31, 2019 shall be eligible for receiving their Domicile Certificates on the basis of PRCs alone and no other additional document shall be required for such residents.

Kashmiri migrants can get the Domicile certificate on production of either a PRC or certificate of registration of migrant.

As a result of the new rules and procedure, West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs), safai karamcharis and children of women married outside Jammu and Kashmir shall also be now eligible for Domicile Certificate.

A simple and easily available set of documents such as Ration Card, Immovable Property record, verified Education certificates, Electricity Bills or verified Labour Card/Employer Certificate, have been prescribed for obtaining the Domicile Certificate.

The Government has also constituted a committee to accelerate recruitment to government vacancies and to ensure transparency, inclusiveness and speed and that the committee has been asked to identify the vacancies for being filled up on immediate basis with priority to Class IV vacancies. The Committee will also ensure that necessary sanctions are obtained, rules are notified and any hitches in the recruitment process are removed.

A comment from the UT administration or the opposition could not be sought by the time this story went to print.