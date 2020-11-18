Sections
Home / India News / J&K: PAGD announces third list of candidates for block development council elections

J&K: PAGD announces third list of candidates for block development council elections

PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah released the list of 16 candidates with the PDP contesting on eight seats, the NC on six seats, and the Peoples Conference and the Awami National Conference on one each

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 11:48 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Srinagar

PAGD members Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. (File photo)

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) announced late on Tuesday its third list of candidates for the Block Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir which will be held in a phased manner.

