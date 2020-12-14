Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / J&K: PDP leader’s personal security officer killed as two terrorists fire indiscriminately

J&K: PDP leader’s personal security officer killed as two terrorists fire indiscriminately

“Jammu and Kashmir Police led by DGP Dilbag Singh salutes the martyr for sacrificing his life for the nation,” the police said in a statement.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 13:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Army personnel at Poonch district. (PTI)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Jai Parvez Ahmad’s personal security officer was killed after two terrorists opened fire in Natipora, Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The security officer, Manzoor Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries which he sustained while protecting Parvez Ahmad during the incident.

He breathed his last at Bone and Joints Hospital, Srinagar. “Jammu and Kashmir Police led by DGP Dilbag Singh salutes the martyr for sacrificing his life for the nation,” the police said in a statement.

“Two unknown persons entered my house. My Personal Security Officer was injured during the fire exchange,” PDP leader said. “This is the third attempt of attack on me,” he also alleged.

The area has been now cordoned off as more details regarding the attack are awaited.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Unprovoked aggression a reminder of how world is changing’: Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Scientists focus on bats for clues to prevent next Covid-19 pandemic
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Gautam Adani: Billionaire survivor of ransom, terror attacks, now rivals Ambani
by Bloomberg
Brisk polling in third phase of local body polls in Kerala
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Investment will not come in unviable power sector: Power minister R K Singh
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.