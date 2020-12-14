J&K: PDP leader’s personal security officer killed as two terrorists fire indiscriminately

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Jai Parvez Ahmad’s personal security officer was killed after two terrorists opened fire in Natipora, Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The security officer, Manzoor Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries which he sustained while protecting Parvez Ahmad during the incident.

He breathed his last at Bone and Joints Hospital, Srinagar. “Jammu and Kashmir Police led by DGP Dilbag Singh salutes the martyr for sacrificing his life for the nation,” the police said in a statement.

“Two unknown persons entered my house. My Personal Security Officer was injured during the fire exchange,” PDP leader said. “This is the third attempt of attack on me,” he also alleged.

The area has been now cordoned off as more details regarding the attack are awaited.