Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / J&K police investigate jeweller’s killing as parties condemn attack

J&K police investigate jeweller’s killing as parties condemn attack

Police said they have begun an investigation into the case and were looking at all possible angles. “We are investigating into the case and are looking at what TRF has said in a Facebook post,” sub-divisional police officer Shahjahan Ahmad said.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Originally a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Nischal had purchased two properties after he acquired the domicile certificate, which was provided for after the Centre revoked the Constitution’s Article 370 that gave a special status to J&K in August 2019, people familiar with the matter said. (Representational photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said they were investigating the killing of a jeweller by terrorists in Srinagar earlier this week, as leaders across political lines condemned the attack.

On Thursday, 70-year-old Satpal Nischal, who had been running a jewellery shop in Srinagar for at least 40 years, was gunned down weeks after he obtained a certificate under the new domicile law, which allows people who have lived in J&K for more than 15 years the right to purchase property. The Resistance Front (TRF), a new terror group that is controlled by top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the attack in a statement. The terror group said the jeweller was part of a “settler project” and those who obtain the domicile certificate will be treated as “occupiers”.

“For a long time we warned and now the time has come when we shall warn no more. We know your names, we know where you live and we know what you do. We are coming for you,” TRF said in a statement.

Police said they have begun an investigation into the case and were looking at all possible angles. “We are investigating into the case and are looking at what TRF has said in a Facebook post,” sub-divisional police officer Shahjahan Ahmad said.



Originally a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Nischal had purchased two properties after he acquired the domicile certificate, which was provided for after the Centre revoked the Constitution’s Article 370 that gave a special status to J&K in August 2019, people familiar with the matter said.

Condemning the attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Nischal’s killing was an assault on the idea of a unified India.

“In India, we embrace all religions but it is a matter of concern and shame that the leaders of self-proclaimed secular parties in Kashmir have once again failed to condemn Pakistan and its proxy TRF,” J&K BJP spokesperson Brigadier (retired) Anil Gupta said in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, National Conference (NC) leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that no form of violence can be justified.

“Very unfortunate. There can be no justification for this kind of violence. May the soul of the departed rest in peace & may his family find strength at this difficult time,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti echoed Abdullah’s views. “Condemn the gruesome killing of an innocent man in Srinagar… Violence has no place in a civilised society. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” she said in a tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
by Rhythma Kaul
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

UK abolishes ‘tampon tax’ on menstrual products
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Iraq says it has dismantled mine on tanker in Persian Gulf
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
US distributes over 13.07 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Biden flexes Georgia muscle alongside GOP in Senate races
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.