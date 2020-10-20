Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / J-K police officer shot dead in Anantnag

J-K police officer shot dead in Anantnag

The officer was returning home after offering his prayers when he was shot.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 09:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindutan Times Srinagar

Additional forces were rushed to the locality in Anantnag where the police officer was shot . (Representative Photo/ANI)

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening, officials said.

They said that the militants opened fire on Mohammad Ashraf, an inspector with Jammu and Kashmir police, at Kenalwan area of Anantnag.

He was taken to nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Inspector M Ashraf was fired upon and was taken to nearby hospital but he could not survive,” said an official from the Anantnag police control room.



Locals said the officer was returning home after offering prayers when he was attacked.

Additional forces were rushed to the area which was immediately cordoned off to trace the attackers.

Earlier during the day, a militant was killed by security forces in an encounter in Shopian district, police said.

The encounter had started after security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zainapora following information about presence of militants.

“01 unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir police said in a tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak Army redraws Kashmir terror plan, allots tasks to Jaish, LeT and Hizbul
Oct 20, 2020 08:58 IST
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
Oct 20, 2020 09:01 IST
In Pak terror plan to use 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
Oct 20, 2020 06:58 IST
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Oct 20, 2020 08:01 IST

latest news

Watch: At 508 kmph, this is now the world’s fastest production car
Oct 20, 2020 09:14 IST
Manish Malhotra recalls costume designing for SRK, Kajol in DDLJ
Oct 20, 2020 09:10 IST
Britain’s economic recovery faltering, Bank of England to step up spending
Oct 20, 2020 09:06 IST
NEET 2020: Low scorer turns to be topper in ST category, NTA comes to rescue
Oct 20, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.