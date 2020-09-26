Sections
Home / India News / J&K police set up SIT to probe killing of advocate Babar Qadri in Srinagar

J&K police set up SIT to probe killing of advocate Babar Qadri in Srinagar

Police said that Babar Qadri was at his home when two persons, wearing masks, came as clients and shot him dead.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 01:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Hours before his death, Babar Qadri had done a Facebook live, where he had said that he was receiving intimidating messages after he wrote against High Court Bar Association president Mian Qayoom. (Facebook image)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing of advocate Babar Qadri in Srinagar a day earlier, officials familiar with the matter said.

Police said that Qadri was at his home when two persons, wearing masks, came as clients.

“They called the lawyer saying that they have an accident case and wanted some suggestions. As the lawyer came down they fired upon him . He died on the way to hospital,” said Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar in a press conference.

