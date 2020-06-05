J&K politician Shah Faesal put under house arrest after revocation of PSA

Shah Faesal was detained on August 14 a few days after the abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to J&K. (HT Photo/File)

Former IAS officer turned politician Shah Faesal was put under house arrest by Jammu and Kashmir administration a day after he was released from detention following revocation of stringent Public Security Act (PSA) against him.

Shah Faesal, along with former minister Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor, former political secretary of Mehbooba Mufti, was released on Wednesday after spending close to 10 months in detention since August 14.

After his release, Shah Faesal went to his house at Ompora in Budgam district, where he was visited by some of his close friends and associates. However, the former bureaucrat was soon asked to move to his official residence at Jawahar Nagar, where was put under house arrest on Thursday with policemen guarding him. Some of the close associates of the former bureaucrat alleged that they were not allowed to meet him.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

A senior police officer said there are certain restrictions imposed on the former IAS officer.

The revocation order of Shah Faesal and other two leaders were signed by J&K’s home secretary Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday. Faesal was first slapped with the PSA in February this year which was extended by three months on May 13. However, the order was revoked after 20 days.

Former J&K chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sager and former J&K ministers, Nayeem Akthar and Hilal Akbar Lone continue to be in detention. Former J&K chief ministers and National Conference leaders, Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah, were released from detention earlier this year.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra: Special religious ceremony to be performed in Jammu on Friday

Shah Faesal was first detained at the Delhi airport on August 14, 2019, after he reached the capital from Srinagar and was sent back to Kashmir. In Srinagar, he was detained at the Centaur Hotel and later at the MLA hostel. He is not the only one to have been put under house arrest after revocation of detention orders or release from jail. Several NC and PDP leaders have been put under house arrest after being released from detention.