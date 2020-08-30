J&K records highest single-day spike of 786 Covid-19 cases

As many as 432 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Kashmir while 352 cases were reported from Jammu. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest single-day spike of 786 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 37,163 while nine more casualties took the death toll to 694, the government said.

Before Sunday’s spike, the highest number of infections in a single day was reported on July 20 when 751 people had tested positive.

As many as 432 people tested positive in Kashmir, including 39 travellers, while 352 cases were reported from Jammu, of which 46 were travellers.

A total of 490 people were cured and discharged from different hospitals taking the overall recoveries to 28,510 which account for the recovery rate of 76.7%. There are, at present, 7,959 active cases in J&K.

A government spokesperson said 108 people were discharged in Jammu division and 382 in Kashmir. Of the 28,510 recoveries, 22,097 were cured in Kashmir and 6,413 in Jammu division.

Officials said nine more people have succumbed to the disease, six of them in Kashmir and three of them in Jammu division.

The total death toll has reached 694 of which 631 fatalities are in Kashmir and 63 in Jammu so far.

The death toll had crossed the 300-mark on July 25, the 400-mark on August 3, the 500-mark on August 13 and the 600-mark on August 22.

Most deaths were reported in July and August. As many as 276 people died in July and 317 died between August 1 and 30.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 161 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 52 and Ganderbal at 44.A total 258 cases was reported in Jammu district, the highest jump so far in the district.

Srinagar is the worst affected district with 9,186 cases and 219 deaths. The active cases in the district are now at 1,589 after 167 people recovered on Sunday.

Till date, 4.58 lakh people have been put under observation - 45,176 in home quarantine, 7,959 in isolation, and 45,033 under home surveillance. Besides these, 3.60 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

A total 9,56,733 tests have been conducted in the UT so far.