Sections
Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir registers 27 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally at 666

Jammu and Kashmir registers 27 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally at 666

State government officials said that 25 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Kashmir valley, where the total count stands at 606. While two persons tested Covid-19 in the Jammu division, where the overall tally has risen to 60 cases so far.

Updated: May 02, 2020 19:35 IST

By Ashiq Hussain, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Deserted view of usually crowded Jamia Masjid and its vicinity, during lockdown, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on Friday, May 01, 2020. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) reported 27 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Saturday, including eight members of a family in Srinagar, as the overall tally in the Union Territory rose to 666.

State government officials said that 25 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Kashmir valley, where the total count stands at 606. While two persons tested Covid-19 in the Jammu division, where the overall tally has risen to 60 cases so far.

“Seven more Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir,” the government said in its latest statement. So far, 254 Covid-19 patients – 203 and 51 in Kashmir and Jammu, respectively – have recovered and eight have died, it added.

The new Covid-19 cases were reported from Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Shopian in the Kashmir valley and Sambha in Jammu division.



The summer capital Srinagar, which saw a lull in Covid-19 positive cases over the past few weeks, saw the biggest spike, as 15 new cases, including eight members of the family of an 80-year-old woman, who had died on Tuesday of SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease, were reported on Saturday.

“Random sampling of over 1,500 people was conducted over the past week. We’re focusing on Red Zones and vulnerable groups. There have been reports of 10 new Covid-19 positive cases, including eight of a family in Srinagar. One Covid-19 positive case has been traced to Narwara and another person is a government employee. I urge everybody to exercise caution, comply with strict social distancing norms and lockdown restrictions. Everybody should cooperate with survey and surveillance teams,” said Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, deputy commissioner, Srinagar, earlier on Saturday.

Later in the day, he clarified that five more tested Covid-19 positive in Batpora after they had come in contact with the eight infected members of the Srinagar family.

Neighbours drew the authorities’ attention to the Narwara patient, who had recently come back home from outside the Kashmir valley and forcibly made to undergo the test, which proved Covid-19 positive.

Jammu division and Kashmir valley had recorded its first Covid-19 positive case on March 9 and 18, respectively.

The government statement said that 74,083 people have been enlisted for observation of which 9,816 are quarantined at home, including in government-run facilities, 404 in hospital isolation, 188 in hospital quarantine, 7,174 surveillance at home and 56,493 have completed their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
May 02, 2020 19:06 IST
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
May 02, 2020 17:39 IST
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
May 02, 2020 18:45 IST
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 18:02 IST

latest news

‘Was a good chance’: Rohit recalls when he missed out on 200 in T20I match
May 02, 2020 19:36 IST
‘Congress involved in ugly politics amid Covid-19 crisis’: BJP
May 02, 2020 19:31 IST
ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, final exams 2020 postponed, check new dates
May 02, 2020 19:33 IST
Training without apparatus difficult for gymnasts during lockdown, says Makarand Joshi, secretary, MAGA
May 02, 2020 19:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.