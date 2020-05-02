J&K reports 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to 666

Twenty-seven more people, including eight members of a family in Srinagar, tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 666, officials said.

Officials said 25 new cases were reported from Kashmir where the number has risen to 606 while two more people tested positive in Jammu division, where the tally stands at 60.

A government spokesperson said, “27 new cases reported in J&K—two from Jammu and 25 from Kashmir division. Also, seven more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the Valley.”

The fresh cases were reported from Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla , Shopian and Samba districts.

After weeks, Srinagar saw the biggest jump in coronavirus cases with 15 new patients, including eight members of the family of an 80-year-old woman who had died of the disease on Tuesday.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted: “Random sampling of more than 1,500 in last one week. Focus on red zones, vulnerable groups. 10 new cases in Srinagar include eight of a family, one traced in Narwara and a staffer. Exercise caution, #StayHome and cooperate with surveillance teams.”. Later, he said five more people tested positive in Batpora, who are close contacts of the family whose eight members tested positive.

So far, 254 patients—203 in Kashmir and 51 in Jammu division–have recovered from the disease while eight have died. There are 396 active cases in Kashmir while eight are in Jammu.

Till date, 74,083 people have been enlisted for observation—9,816 in home quarantine, 404 in hospital isolation, 188 in hospital quarantine, 7,174 in home surveillance—and 56,493 have completed their surveillance period.